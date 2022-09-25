Josh Allen goes to X-ray room following Week 3 loss vs. Dolphins

Update: Allen said that he’s fine in the postgame press conference.

Josh Allen said he’s fine. He got a helmet or face mask in the hand late in the game. That was what they checked out after the game in the X-Ray room. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 25, 2022

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted walking out of the X-ray room with a trainer following Sunday’s 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Allen took a few big hits during the loss but played during the entire contest.

Josh Allen leaving the X-ray room. No visual padding or wrap here. He just entered post-game presser room. pic.twitter.com/RYnLdfJtRs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2022

It’s currently unclear what the Bills trainers were checking for or the severity of any potential injury to the franchise quarterback in Buffalo. The team was heavily reliant on Allen’s arm during Sunday’s game as he went 42-63 for 400 yards with two touchdowns. He also led the team with nine carries for 46 yards. With less than a minute left, he nearly got the Bills into field goal range to set up a game-winning score, but time ran out.

Buffalo will once again hit the road next Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens for Week 4. We’ll see if anything comes of the X-ray results ahead of that matchup.