Ja’Marr Chase manages just two catches in first half of Week 3 game vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals have managed to build a 20-6 lead over the New York Jets in Week 3 despite limited contributions from star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has been targeted six times in this first half, but has only caught two passes for eight yards. With Cincinnati up by 14, there’s a possibility the Bengals run the ball more unless the Jets mount a comeback.

Chase has been on fire to start the season, recording 183 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks. The target share is not an issue but fantasy football managers will not be happy with the inefficiency. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have made more out of their opportunities in this game than Chase, who is also facing tougher coverage looks as a result of his talent. We’ll see if he can get going in the second half, although the game script might not be in his favor.