Opening odds for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. We’re seeing some unexpected developments across the league and the most notable might be that the Jaguars and Eagles are playing one of the biggest games of next week. Add in Chiefs-Bucs, Bills-Ravens, and Rams-49ers, and it’s a heck of a week coming up.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Sep 25

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Dolphins +105

Sep 22

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Dolphins +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -4.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -195, Dolphins +165

Sep 25

Point spread: Vikings -2

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110

Sep 22

Point spread: Vikings -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -1

Opening total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

Sep 25

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Browns -165, Falcons +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Browns -170, Falcons +145

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Sep 25

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Commanders +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -235, Commanders +190

Sep 25

Point spread: Lions -6

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Lions -245, Seahawks +205

Sep 22

Point spread: Lions -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Lions -215, Seahawks +185

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1

Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Seahawks +100

Sep 25

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -170, Titans +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Colts -3.5

Point total:44.5

Moneyline: Colts -180, Titans +155

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -3

Opening moneyline: Colts -155, Titans +135

Sep 25

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120

Sep 22

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Giants -165, Bears +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -2.5

Opening moneyline: Giants -135, Bears +115

Sep 25

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

Sep 22

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -6

Opening moneyline: Eagles -260, Jaguars +210

Sep 25

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Jets +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Steelers -3.5

Opening moneyline: Steelers -150, Jets +130

Sep 25

Point spread: Bills -3

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Bills -4

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Bills -190, Ravens +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -1

Opening moneyline: Bills -120, Ravens +100

Sep 25

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chargers -300, Texans +250

Sep 22

Point spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Chargers -315, Texans +260

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -350, Texans +270

Sep 25

Point spread: Panthers -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -170, Panthers +145

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Panthers +120

Sep 25

Point spread: Packers -8

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Packers -360, Patriots +295

Sep 22

Point spread: Packers -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -250, Patriots +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -5

Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Patriots +190

Sep 25

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110

Sep 25

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 22

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bucs -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115

Sep 25

Point spread: 49ers -2

Point total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105

Sep 22

Point spread: 49ers -1

Point total: 48

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Rams -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -1

Opening moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.