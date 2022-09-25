Opening odds for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. We’re seeing some unexpected developments across the league and the most notable might be that the Jaguars and Eagles are playing one of the biggest games of next week. Add in Chiefs-Bucs, Bills-Ravens, and Rams-49ers, and it’s a heck of a week coming up.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Dolphins vs. Bengals
Sep 25
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Bengals -125, Dolphins +105
Sep 22
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Dolphins +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Bengals -4.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -195, Dolphins +165
Vikings vs. Saints
Sep 25
Point spread: Vikings -2
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110
Sep 22
Point spread: Vikings -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Vikings -1
Opening total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105
Browns vs. Falcons
Sep 25
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Browns -165, Falcons +140
Sep 22
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Browns -170, Falcons +145
May 13
Opening point spread: N/A
Opening moneyline: N/A
Commanders vs. Cowboys
Sep 25
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140
Sep 22
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Commanders +110
May 13
Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -235, Commanders +190
Seahawks vs. Lions
Sep 25
Point spread: Lions -6
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Lions -245, Seahawks +205
Sep 22
Point spread: Lions -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Lions -215, Seahawks +185
May 13
Opening point spread: Lions -1
Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Seahawks +100
Titans vs. Colts
Sep 25
Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Colts -170, Titans +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Colts -3.5
Point total:44.5
Moneyline: Colts -180, Titans +155
May 13
Opening point spread: Colts -3
Opening moneyline: Colts -155, Titans +135
Bears vs. Giants
Sep 25
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120
Sep 22
Point spread: Giants -3
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Giants -165, Bears +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Giants -2.5
Opening moneyline: Giants -135, Bears +115
Jaguars vs. Eagles
Sep 25
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255
Sep 22
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255
May 13
Opening point spread: Eagles -6
Opening moneyline: Eagles -260, Jaguars +210
Jets vs. Steelers
Sep 25
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Jets +150
May 13
Opening point spread: Steelers -3.5
Opening moneyline: Steelers -150, Jets +130
Bills vs. Ravens
Sep 25
Point spread: Bills -3
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145
Sep 22
Point spread: Bills -4
Point total: 55
Moneyline: Bills -190, Ravens +160
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -1
Opening moneyline: Bills -120, Ravens +100
Chargers vs. Texans
Sep 25
Point spread: Chargers -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Chargers -300, Texans +250
Sep 22
Point spread: Chargers -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Chargers -315, Texans +260
May 13
Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -350, Texans +270
Cardinals vs. Panthers
Sep 25
Point spread: Panthers -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100
Sep 22
Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -170, Panthers +145
May 13
Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Panthers +120
Patriots vs. Packers
Sep 25
Point spread: Packers -8
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Packers -360, Patriots +295
Sep 22
Point spread: Packers -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Packers -250, Patriots +210
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -5
Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Patriots +190
Broncos vs. Raiders
Sep 25
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100
Sep 22
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110
Chiefs vs. Bucs
Sep 25
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 22
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bucs -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115
Rams vs. 49ers
Sep 25
Point spread: 49ers -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105
Sep 22
Point spread: 49ers -1
Point total: 48
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Rams -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -1
Opening moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100
