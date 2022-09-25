Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Cardinals and Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Arizona’s offense has not been able to get going against top competition, and Week 3 against the Rams was no different. Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown appear to be on the same page now, so that’s at least one positive. The Panthers finally got a win, but looked quite ordinary doing so. If their defense doesn’t show up in this one, it could be a long day for Carolina.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. Panthers in their Week 4 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Sep 25

Point spread: Panthers -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Panthers -120, Cardinals +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -170, Panthers +145

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Panthers +120

Early pick: Cardinals +1

Arizona on the moneyline might be the better play since the line is this close. This game has high shootout potential, and I wouldn’t trust the Panthers to be able to keep up with the Cardinals in that type of contest. Take Arizona here.

