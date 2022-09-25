Opening odds for Vikings vs. Saints matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Vikings and Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. They’ll be playing this game is London as part of the NFL’s global games showcases.

The Vikings are coming off a thrilling victory over Lions in Week 2, while the Saints dropped another divisional game in a loss to the Panthers. These teams have a lot of playoff history, with the Vikings ended New Orleans’ hopes twice recently in the postseason.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Vikings vs. Saints in their Week 4 matchup.

Vikings vs. Saints

Sep 25

Point spread: Vikings -2

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110

Sep 22

Point spread: Vikings -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -1

Opening total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -115, Saints -105

Early pick: Vikings -2

This is a great matchup between Minnesota’s offense and New Orleans’ defense. The Saints should be able to contain the Vikings receivers, and Dalvin Cook’s injury is a real concern. However, New Orleans has been out of sorts offensively and is dealing with potentially big injuries on that side. Take the Vikings to win and cover here.

