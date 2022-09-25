Opening odds for Browns vs. Falcons matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Browns and Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Browns are starting to get comfortable with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and the offense is starting to step things up. The Falcons are coming off their first win of the season in Week 3 over the Seahawks, so they’ll be fired up to try to make it two in a row.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Falcons in their Week 4 matchup.

Browns vs. Falcons

Sep 25

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Browns -165, Falcons +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Browns -170, Falcons +145

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Early pick: Browns -3

Cleveland’s defense should be dominant again and the run game will continue to perform well against Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons are showing a lot of potential, but they’ll struggle to contain Cleveland’s offense and that ultimately will do them in.

