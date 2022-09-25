Opening odds for Bills vs. Ravens matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Bills and Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

This will be a huge matchup for both quarterbacks, but especially for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens did not give Jackson the contract he wanted, and these games against other top quarterbacks will help frame his contract situation one way or another. The Bills were upset at the hands of the Dolphins in Week 3 and will hope to bounce back in this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Ravens in their Week 4 matchup.

Bills vs. Ravens

Sep 25

Point spread: Bills -3

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Bills -170, Ravens +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Bills -4

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Bills -190, Ravens +160

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -1

Opening moneyline: Bills -120, Ravens +100

Early pick: Ravens +3

The Bills should bounce back after a loss to Miami in Week 3. However, nobody in the NFL is playing like Lamar Jackson right now. The quarterback is the MVP frontrunner right now and doesn’t appear to be ready to slow down. He knows he’s going to be compared to Josh Allen, so I expect Jackson to have a big game.

