Opening odds for Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Commanders and Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Commanders went three quarters against the Eagles without scoring today, ending in a 24-8 loss, dropping to 1-2 for the season. The Cowboys face the undefeated New York Giants on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup.

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Sep 25

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140

Sep 22

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Commanders +110

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -235, Commanders +190

Early pick: Cowboys -3

The Commanders struggled on both sides of the ball in Week 3, and with the Cowboys having home field advantage and a backup quarterback whose fit on the team has surpassed expectations, they should be able to cover a 3-point spread against Washington.

