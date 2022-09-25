Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Lions matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Seahawks and Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Seahawks have looked alright with Geno Smith under center, but they’ve lost two in a row after an emotional Week 1 win over the Broncos. The Lions fell in heartbreaking fashion in Week 3 to the Vikings, so they’ll be hoping to get that bitter taste out of their mouths with a win in Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Lions in their Week 4 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Lions

Sep 25

Point spread: Lions -6

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Lions -245, Seahawks +205

Sep 22

Point spread: Lions -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Lions -215, Seahawks +185

May 13

Opening point spread: Lions -1

Opening moneyline: Lions -120, Seahawks +100

Early pick: Seahawks +6

Detroit’s offense looks great, but there could be some injury concerns with D’Andre Swift and Amon-ra St. Brown. If either player is out, that’ll swing this line a bit in Seattle’s favor. Take the points with the Seahawks for now.

