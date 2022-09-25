Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Bengals matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Dolphins and Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Dolphins are 3-0 on the season after an upset of the Bills in Week 3. Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top quarterbacks statistically through the air this season and now goes up against his former college rival Joe Burrow. Burrow and the Bengals finally got in the win column after beating the Jets and want to hand Miami its first loss of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Bengals in their Week 4 matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Sep 25

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Dolphins +105

Sep 22

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Dolphins +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -4.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -195, Dolphins +165

Early pick: Dolphins +1.5

Taking Miami outright on the moneyline is probably the better play from a payout standpoint. The Dolphins are undefeated and firing on all cylinders, but the road environment could be challenging here. The Bengals have started to figure things out offensively, so this could be a high-scoring game. Take the Dolphins against the number for now.

