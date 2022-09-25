Opening odds for Chargers vs. Texans matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Chargers and Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Chargers were shocked by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, 38-10, dropping to 1-2 for the season. QB Justin Herbert played through a rib injury in the loss, throwing one touchdown and one interception. The Texans lost to the Bears and have yet to put a mark in the win column for 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Texans in their Week 4 matchup.

Chargers vs. Texans

Sep 25

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chargers -300, Texans +250

Sep 22

Point spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Chargers -315, Texans +260

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -350, Texans +270

Early pick: Chargers -7

Justin Herbert’s rib injury limited his play in Week 3, and after dropping an unexpected loss to the Jags in part because of those limits, I feel hesitant about the Chargers covering the spread. However, the Texans have lost to much worse teams than Los Angeles already this year, and if Herbert can figure out how to work around the injury, they should be able to win by a touchdown on Sunday.

