Opening odds for Titans vs. Colts matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Titans and Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off their first win of the 2022 campaign. The Titans shut down the Raiders, while the Colts upset the Chiefs with an interception on the final drive of the game. Tennessee has dominated this matchup of late, so that could be a good way to lean when approaching this matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Colts in their Week 4 matchup.

Titans vs. Colts

Sep 25

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -170, Titans +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Colts -3.5

Point total:44.5

Moneyline: Colts -180, Titans +155

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -3

Opening moneyline: Colts -155, Titans +135

Early pick: Titans +3

Indianapolis had dominated this matchup for a long time but the Titans have found a way to flip the script over the last two seasons. Tennessee is 4-1 in the last five games against Indianapolis, so take the points and the Titans in Week 4.

