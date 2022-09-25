Opening odds for Bears vs. Giants matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Bears and Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears got their second win in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, despite Justin Fields going 8-for-17 and throwing two interceptions. The Giants are 2-0, one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and face the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow in Monday Night Football. New head coach Brian Daboll has found success after going 4-13 in 2021. The Giants are one-point favorites heading into their Monday game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Giants in their Week 4 matchup.

Bears vs. Giants

Sep 25

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Giants -140, Bears +120

Sep 22

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Giants -165, Bears +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Giants -2.5

Opening moneyline: Giants -135, Bears +115

Early pick: Giants -2.5

The Bears offense has been incredibly unproductive, and the Giants haven’t allowed a team to score more than 20 points, a combination that points to a low-scoring game for Chicago. The Giants are finding their groove and should be able to cover the spread easily, particularly with the home advantage.

