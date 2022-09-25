Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Eagles matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Jaguars and Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will face his former team and a quarterback who is in the MVP conversation. Jalen Hurts has this Eagles offense flying, while Trevor Lawrence is looking like a franchise quarterback in his own right. We should see a great offensive game from both in this contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Eagles in their Week 4 matchup.

Jaguars vs. Eagles

Sep 25

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

Sep 22

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Jaguars +255

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -6

Opening moneyline: Eagles -260, Jaguars +210

Early pick: Eagles -7

Philadelphia’s offense is on fire, and the defense is playing with a lot of confidence after two strong showings. Jacksonville will want to win this one for Pederson, but picking against the Eagles right now is not a smart idea.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.