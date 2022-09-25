Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Bucs matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Chiefs and Bucs will face off this coming week on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET

This is a potential Super Bowl preview, but both teams are looking for a win after down performances in Week 3. The Chiefs were stunned in Indianapolis whole the Bucs struggled at home against the Packers and came up short in a comeback attempt. Both teams are 2-1 heading into Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Bucs in their Week 4 matchup.

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Sep 25

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Bucs +120

Sep 22

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bucs -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115

Early pick: Chiefs -2.5

This line is a bit tough for taking the road Chiefs, but I just can’t justify betting on the Bucs right now. The injuries have piled up and with offensive line woes creating issues on top of the receiver depth chart, I suspect this offense will struggle until they get healthier. I’m curious if this line sees much movement, but as long as it remains under a field goal, I’d lean KC.

