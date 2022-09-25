Opening odds for Broncos vs. Raiders matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Broncos and Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders are struggling in a big way. They lost to Tennessee 24-22 and while they made a valiant comeback attempt, they were fairly lifeless for much of the first three quarters. They’re 0-3 and Josh McDaniels had a closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis following the loss. They face a Broncos squad that hosts the 49ers on Sunday Night Football this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Raiders in their Week 4 matchup.

Broncos vs. Raiders

Sep 25

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

Sep 22

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Broncos +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Broncos -110, Raiders -110

Early pick: Raiders -1.5

We’ll see where this line moves, but I have a hunch we see Las Vegas get back on track. I think we see the Broncos lose to the 49ers, so early movement might end up being in the Raiders’ direction. I’m not a believer in “they’re due,” but I think at some point the Raiders offense will get on track. I think we see it to some degree in Week 4 against the Broncos.

