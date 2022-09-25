Opening odds for Jets vs. Steelers matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Jets and Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off tough losses and have some quarterback controversy. The Jets are hoping Zach Wilson can return while the Steelers might make a switch from Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh will hope to have a better defensive showing after getting torched by Jacoby Brissett on Thursday in Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Steelers in their Week 4 matchup.

Jets vs. Steelers

Sep 25

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Steelers -170, Jets +145

Sep 22

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Jets +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Steelers -3.5

Opening moneyline: Steelers -150, Jets +130

Early pick: Steelers -3.5

I don’t feel great about this pick, because both offenses are bad. However, Pittsburgh’s defense will bounce back from an abysmal showing and should be able to create enough big plays. That’ll set up Pittsburgh’s offense well enough in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.