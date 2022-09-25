Opening odds for Patriots vs. Packers matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Patriots and Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

New England suffered a tough loss to Baltimore and may be without quarterback Mac Jones for this matchup if he’s severely injured. The Packers have some injuries of their own offensively, but the running game and defense continue to step up and lead the team to wins.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Packers in their Week 4 matchup.

Patriots vs. Packers

Sep 25

Point spread: Packers -8.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Packers -360, Patriots +295

Sep 22

Point spread: Packers -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -250, Patriots +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -5

Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Patriots +190

Early pick: Packers -8.5

If Jones plays for the Patriots, this line will move a bit closer to New England. The Packers are starting to get comfortable with their identity, and Aaron Rodgers is showing he can still make the throws when necessary. Take Green Bay’s defense and running game to win and cover here.

