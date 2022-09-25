Best NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Broncos for Week 3 Sunday Night Football

This week’s Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC tonight and will feature the San Francisco 49ers hitting the road to face the Denver Broncos. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Broncos: Best NFL player prop bets

Russell Wilson, over 1.5 touchdowns, (+110)

Wilson struggled in last Sunday’s victory over the Texans, going 14-31 through the air for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception. There were times where the home fans were even booing the Broncos’ offense off the field.

I don’t anticipate Russ having another performance like that. Two passing touchdowns isn’t a tall ask for him and he should be able to accomplish that in this matchup.

George Kittle, longest reception over 18.5 yards (-110)

After being sidelined for the previous two weeks with a groin injury, Kittle will be making his season debut for the 49ers tonight. The All-Pro tight end has always been a big play threat when healthy and with veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to him once again, he’ll be due for at least one big play tonight.

Nick Bosa, over 0.75 sacks (+100)

Bosa already has three sacks on the season, getting to Geno Smith twice in last week’s 27-7 victory over the Seahawks. given Russell Wilson’s propensity to hang onto the ball a little too long, we’ll pencil in the Pro Bowler for at least one sack tonight.

