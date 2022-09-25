Best DFS lineup strategy for 49ers vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the San Francisco 49ers hitting the road to face the Denver Broncos. With DraftKings Daily Fantasy, you can draft lineups for individual games and win big in Captain’s Showdown mode.

Injuries

49ers

RB Tyrion Davis-Price - Out (Ankle)

Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy - Questionable (rib/shoulder)

WR KJ Hamler - Questionable (knee/hip)

Captain’s Chair

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Putting Samuel in the captain’s chair this week will run you $17,100 and it will be well worth the investment. Last week against the Seahawks, he caught five of six targets for 44 yards and took four carries for 53 yards on the ground. That earned fantasy managers 14.7 fantasy points and he would’ve had more if it weren’t for a fumble. With Jimmy Garoppolo back under center, head coach Kyle Shanahan will be dusting off last year’s playbook. That means expect more touches for Samuel tonight.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Sutton is also worthy of a captain’s spot this week, coming in with a price of $14,100. He was the most reliable offensive weapon for the Broncos in their win over the Texans last week, catching seven of 11 targets for 122 yards. With Jerry Jeudy’s status still up in the air, expect Sutton to once again be the go-to guy for Russell Wilson in this prime time showdown.

Value Plays

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos — $6,200

Gordon has been splitting carries with Javonte Williams so far this season but has been getting a steady load of touches. He had 12 carries for 58 yards in Week 1 before taking 10 carries for 47 yards last week. He’s averaging just under five yards per carry and that’s a good sign, so expect him to break off at least one big run in this matchup tonight.

Ross Dwelley, TE, San Francisco 49ers — $4,800

Even with George Kittle back in the lineup, don’t sleep on Dwelley in this one. His lone target in last week’s victory over the Seahawks was a 38-yard touchdown and with the 49ers most likely running a lot of 12-personnel this week, he could be in line for more targets.