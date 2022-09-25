D’Andre Swift starts slow in Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle. Swift was questionable for the game with an ankle injury but was declared activity. It was reported that he would return to his usual usage, but the first quarter begs to differ. Swift has only two carries for nine yards.

There wasn’t any indication where Swift obviously re-injured his ankle, so it could just be a coach’s decision. Backup running back Jamaal Williams has five carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. In the receiving game, Swift has caught his lone target for negative two yards. Williams, on the other hand, caught his one target for 17 yards.

More to come.