Romeo Doubs worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had himself an impressive first half in their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie was a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers and put the Packers on the board with a touchdown on their first drive in the first quarter.

Doubs will certainly be a waiver wire commodity ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the New England Patriots. We’ll go over his fantasy prospects below.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Week 4 waiver wire

Doubs received a lot of hype in training camp before the regular season and that may be starting to manifest itself on the field. He caught four of five targets for 37 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings and caught just two of three targets for 27 yards in their Week 2 win over the Bears. His performance against the Bucs could be a good sign of what’s to come, especially with Sammy Watkins on I.R. for at least four weeks.

Doubs is rostered in just 23% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 15% of ESPN leagues, so he should be readily available on the wire this week.