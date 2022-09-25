Jared Goff start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a really strong game in Week 2 and is having a decent start to his season from a fantasy football perspective. Is he worth inserting into your lineup this weekend? Let’s break it down.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards on 20-of-34 passing, leading the Lions on plenty of long, sustained drives throughout the 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. Through two games, Goff has a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and will face a Minnesota Vikings defense that gave up a ton of fantasy points to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Monday night, though he has a much different game than Goff.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Despite a fairly strong start, we have years of evidence the Jared Goff experience does not lend itself to big-time fantasy football numbers, so we’ll hold off on him being anything more than a low-end quarterback No. 2 this weekend.