Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams took advantage of extra work last weekend with D’Andre Swift limited with an ankle injury against the Washington Commanders. Is Williams a viable fantasy football option heading into Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for seven yards. Swift did not see much action but still outgained Williams with 56 yards on five carries, highlighted by a 50-yard carry, and he caught 2-of-5 targets for 31 yards with a touchdown. Detroit will get a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that allowed 80 rushing yards on 80 carries to Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

Start or sit in Week 3?

There are not many scenarios where Williams should be considered to be a part of your fantasy football lineup. With Swift getting healthier by the week, Williams should see a significant decrease in touches, and you can find better options.