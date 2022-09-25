Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off a big-time performance and is developing into a significant fantasy football contributor early in Year 2 of his NFL career. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what to do with him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jared Goff went St. Brown’s way 12 times, and the two connected nine times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. St. Brown has seen 12 targets in the first two games of the season, and there is no reason to think he will not be a major focal point of this offense. He will get a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings defense that allowed at least 69 receiving yards to four different pass catchers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you have St. Brown on your fantasy football roster, put him into your starting lineup because he is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver this weekend. The Lions might be playing from behind quite a bit this season, and that’ll be great news for fantasy managers with St. Brown on the roster.