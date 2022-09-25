DJ Chark start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark did not catch a single pass on Sunday afternoon and will look for a better performance in Week 3. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here’s an overview of what to expect this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR DJ Chark

Chark was targeted four times in last weekend’s 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders but came up empty, following a four-catch, 52-yard performance in Week 1. Jared Goff targeted Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times, and Chark has been an afterthought in this offense early on. He will get a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings secondary that allowed 336 passing yards to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Chark should be nowhere near fantasy football lineups in Week 3 even if this could be a strong matchup. With just four catches over two games with his new team, it’s hard to insert him into your lineup with any confidence.