TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson saw plenty of targets, but it did not result in a very productive fantasy football performance in Week 2 as he looks to get things going in 2022. If you have Hockenson on our roster, here’s how to handle him going into his Week 3 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Jared Goff threw Hockenson’s way seven times, but that resulted in just three receptions for 26 yards in a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. This is coming off a Week 1 performance when he grabbed 4-of-7 targets for 38 yards. Hockenson will get a matchup against a Minnesota Vikings defense that allowed Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to catch five passes for 82 yards on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 3?

While the first two weeks were not what you’re looking for as a fantasy football manager, the targets Hockenson has been receiving are promising. Better days are ahead for him, so keep him in your fantasy football lineup for Week 3.