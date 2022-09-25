Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ struggles in primetime games continued last weekend when he really struggled in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fortunately, his Week 3 matchup is a 1:00 p.m. ET game and here’s a preview of what to do with him in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins is coming off a Monday Night Football performance where he completed 27-of-46 passes for 221 with a touchdown and three interceptions. He did lead the team in rushing with 20 yards on two carries, but that’s only because the Vikings did not run much as they were in catch-up mode for much of the game. Cousins will get a matchup with the Detroit Lions at home on, and they allowed 337 yards and three touchdowns to Carson Wentz in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Cousins could very well be considered to be a part of your starting lineup this weekend. He is a fringe QB1 from a fantasy football perspective and should be set up for success in a strong matchup in a bounce-back spot.