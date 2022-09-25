Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen put together a mediocre fantasy day in Week 2 with all of his damage done in the second half. If you have Thielen rostered, here’s a look at what to do with him in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen finished with 52 yards on four receptions and while Kirk Cousins targeted him seven times, Thielen did not get a pass thrown his way during the first half. With the Vikings down the whole game, they tried to get back into it with more passes, which wasn’t all that effective in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 3?

At best, Thielen is a low-end wide receiver No. 3 for fantasy football purposes. If you are in a standard league, there are likely better options for you to consider in Week 3.