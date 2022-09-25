Irv Smith Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. had a great weekend in Week 2 following a dud in the season opener, and it will be interesting to see how he is used in Week 3. If you are a fantasy manager with Smith on the roster or are considering picking him up, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.

Smith caught 5-of-8 targets for 36 yards and scored a touchdown in Monday night’s 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was targeted twice in the season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers but did not finish with a reception. Smith will face a Detroit Lions defense that allowed Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas to catch three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Smith is best left out of your fantasy lineup this weekend. He is hovering around the top-20 players at the tight end position, so there are not many scenarios where Smith should even be considered.