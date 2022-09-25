Mike Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens running back situation continues to remain in limbo week-to-week, with the veteran Mike Davis seemingly fighting an uphill battle for carries. Davis has a particularly difficult matchup on deck in Week 3, and the number of carries he’s gotten to date is already concerning. We break down Davis’ matchup this week and assess whether he’s a viable fantasy option come Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Mike Davis

There’s been two weeks' worth of football played and Davis continues to play a very minimal role in the Ravens' running game. He has just seven carries through two games with a combined 15 rushing yards through two games. That amounts to a combined 1.5 fantasy points in total, further solidifying the belief that Davis plays a minimal impact role both on the field and in fantasy. Making matters more difficult is the opponent he has on deck with the New England Patriots. New England is surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points (10.7) to opposing running backs, which should leave even fewer opportunities to Davis in an up-in-the-air running back room.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Davis is a clear sit in Week 3, and fantasy managers should not be afraid of taking the further action of dropping him in rosters, whether PPR or standard. The eventual return of J.K. Dobbins should only further limit Davis’ opportunities and the fact that he’s seen limited action already is discouraging. Davis is a no-go for lineups in Week 3, and that very well could continue to be the case regularly going forward.