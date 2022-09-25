Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens face the New England Patriots in the Week 3 slate, which already poses an obstacle to opposing running backs. That could mean Kenyan Drake has a rough outing on Sunday, and he’s already coming off a lackluster fantasy performance in Week 2. We break down Drake’s fantasy opponent and determine whether he’s a start or sit among fantasy lineups in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

After logging 11 carries for 31 rushing yards with 15 yards through the air, Drake followed up with a lackluster performance in Week 2. The veteran running back tallied six rushing attempts, which was a dip from the week prior, for just eight yards rushing and a total 0.8 PPR fantasy points. Granted, Week 2’s game was much more tailored toward the passing game but the dip in touches week-over-week is concerning. The reality is that Drake is losing out on opportunities to make an impact in the backfield with the eventual return of J.K. Dobbins on the way. Making matters more difficult is the opponent on deck with the New England Patriots. New England is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game (10.7) to opposing running backs, which leaves little room for hope regarding Drake’s fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Drake already has a tough matchup on deck with the Patriots’ run defense, but the drop-off in touches could be a sign of things to come for Drake’s fantasy potential. The return of Dobbins should only further limit his volume of carries, and if he hasn’t already carved out a sizable role in the backfield then there's little room for hope that he will going forward. Drake is a sit for Week 3, and could very well garner consideration for being dropped among fantasy rosters.