Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Rashod Bateman was one of the top wide receivers drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, was a slow year for him mainly because of his injury. With the Baltimore Ravens trading away Marquise Brown, it is now Bateman’s turn to be the No. 1. We look at his Week 3 matchup against the Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Because of his quiet rookie season, many people slept on Bateman heading into this season which was a mistake. Through two games, Bateman has six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. I fully expect Bateman to finish this season above the 1,000 yard mark. The Ravens passing offense looks as good as it has been the past few years and Bateman will continue to get open and make plays.

The Patriots have been decent against wide receivers this season. They are allowing 33.4 points per game to wide receivers which ranks 11th in the NFL. They Patriots are always known to have a good defense, but I expect the Ravens offense to play with some anger coming off the blown 21-point loss to the Dolphins. Look for Bateman to have another breakout game this week.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Bateman should start.