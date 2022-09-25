Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens hope to erase the bitter taste of a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins when they face the New England Patriots in Week 3. One player who has emerged as a spark plug for the Ravens is receiver Devin Duvernay, who also makes an impact on special teams in the return game. Is he worth putting in your fantasy lineup in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay broke out in Week 1 with two touchdowns. However, he’s only gotten six targets so far this season, with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman clearly ahead of him in the receiving pecking order. Duvernay had a kickoff return touchdown in Week 2, so he did find a way to get in the end zone but this scoring rate seems unsustainable on his target share.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Duvernay is best left on the bench in Week 3.