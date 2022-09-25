Mac Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and the Ravens’ accommodating pass defense brings some intrigue from a fantasy perspective. Mac Jones hasn’t posted stellar fantasy performances through two weeks, but the right matchup on paper could flip the script. We break down Jones’ opponent in Week 3 and assess whether he should be a starter in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones has an intriguing matchup on deck with the Baltimore Ravens, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks with an average of 26.6 per game. The obstacle in Jones’ path is the offensive strategy in New England, and they could very well opt to run the ball more just as much as throw it. Through two games Jones hasn’t surpassed 15 PPR fantasy points in either outing, so the odds of him breaking the trend in Week 3 seems slim. While Jones posts solid numbers in the box score, the passing attack for New England isn’t nearly as prolific which hampers his ceiling from a fantasy perspective.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Jones’ highest ceiling in Week 3 is a low-end QB2, especially in deep leagues. That being said, he shouldn’t be viewed as a surefire starting QB option this week, even with what looks like a favorable matchup on paper. Jones is a sit in Week 3, and only increased fantasy volume on a consistent basis could make a compelling case for him to start in lineups.