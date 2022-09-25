Damien Harris start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will look to grab another win over an AFC North opponent in Week 3 when they meet the Baltimore Ravens. After dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the ground in Week 2, is running back Damien Harris worth putting in your starting lineup for Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris continues to have a role in this backfield, splitting time with Rhamondre Stevenson. He has 24 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, while also have four catches. This suggests Harris is a key part of the game plan for New England, even if there’s some concern about Stevenson getting hot and taking over the lion’s share of the carries at some point. For now, Harris is going to get significant work.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Harris is a mid-level flex play in most formats for Week 3, but doesn’t quite crack the RB2 tier.