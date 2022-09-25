DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 with a number of fantasy football options worth considering on both rosters. Wide receiver DeVante Parker has had a rough two games in regards to fantasy production, but Week 3 presents an opportunity for him to bounce back. Looking ahead to Sunday, we break down Parker’s matchup and deem whether he’s a start or sit in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

After logging on catch on two targets in Week 1, Parker saw the same volume of targets in Week 2 but came up with a goose egg in receptions. The lack of catches is one thing, but the slim volume of targets could be a telling sign of what’s to come in regards to Parker’s fantasy volume. Making matters more concerning is that Parker has been on the field for a majority of snaps, the reality is that he just isn’t seeing looks come his way from Mac Jones under center. Jakobi Meyers has been the clear WR1 in the Patriots offense, and Nelson Agholor could see a larger role after his stellar performance in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The lack of targets and catches should be enough justification to sit Parker in Week 3 and potentially beyond. Meyers and Agholor clearly have the trust advantage with Jones given their experience in the system, and Parker will need to build that synergy with his quarterback through the season.