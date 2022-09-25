Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will look to go 2-1 on the season as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. New England could opt to lean heavily into the running game, which makes the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson a potentially viable fantasy option this week. We break down Stevenson’s opponent this week and deem whether he’s a start or sit for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson saw a slightly expanded role in Week 2 as he increased his carries to nine for a total of 47 rushing yards, with an added catch for four yards. Still, in retrospect, it was a quiet day for the Patriots running back as he totaled just 6.1 PPR fantasy points. Damien Harris out carried Stevenson on the day, but Stevenson was on the field for a majority of the snaps and was the clear pass-catching option in the backfield with Ty Montgomery out. At the end of the day, the Ravens' run defense could be the deciding factor as they’ve surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points on average to opposing running backs (13.7).

Start or sit in Week 3?

Stevenson is best suited as a sleeper flex option for Week 3, so if you find yourselves open to playing around with your lineup in that capacity then the Patriots running back could provide value from a PPR perspective. Otherwise, Stevenson is best suited on the bench, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on how his workload potentially increases as the season progresses.