Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the Ravens.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs off the field during the first quarter against the Buffalo BillsIat Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will look to go 2-1 on the season as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. New England could opt to lean heavily into the running game, which makes the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson a potentially viable fantasy option this week. We break down Stevenson’s opponent this week and deem whether he’s a start or sit for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson saw a slightly expanded role in Week 2 as he increased his carries to nine for a total of 47 rushing yards, with an added catch for four yards. Still, in retrospect, it was a quiet day for the Patriots running back as he totaled just 6.1 PPR fantasy points. Damien Harris out carried Stevenson on the day, but Stevenson was on the field for a majority of the snaps and was the clear pass-catching option in the backfield with Ty Montgomery out. At the end of the day, the Ravens' run defense could be the deciding factor as they’ve surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points on average to opposing running backs (13.7).

Start or sit in Week 3?

Stevenson is best suited as a sleeper flex option for Week 3, so if you find yourselves open to playing around with your lineup in that capacity then the Patriots running back could provide value from a PPR perspective. Otherwise, Stevenson is best suited on the bench, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on how his workload potentially increases as the season progresses.

