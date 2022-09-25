Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 hoping to put together a winning streak. Baltimore’s secondary got torched in Week 2 by the Miami Dolphins, so could this be a strong fantasy matchup for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers? Is he worth putting in lineups for Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has been targeted 19 times through two games, and has 150 receiving yards. This type of target share, even in a run-heavy offense, is enticing for fantasy managers. Given Baltimore’s struggles defending the passing game last week, there’s a strong chance for Meyers to make a big impact if he does suit up for this contest.

Start or sit in Week 3?

As noted in the last sentence, Meyers is dealing with an injury and is officially questionable. He’s worth a look as a flex play if healthy, especially in PPR formats.