Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25. The Ravens are coming off a game where their defense gave up 469 passing yards to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Can Mac Jones take advantage and get his receivers more involved?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor found the end zone in the team’s last game and had his best outing of the season so far. Agholor caught all six of his targets for 110 yards and a score. He has nine receptions on 11 targets for 138 yards and a score in two games. It has been two very different games for the deep threat. In Week 1, he finished with just 28 yards on three receptions but rebounded last week.

Start or sit in Week 3?

It’s tough to place Agholor this week. His hit-and-miss starts so far this year make him untrustworthy, but the Ravens' defense just got pulverized. Agholor is a deep threat for New England, but will likely have to deal with cornerback Marlon Humphrey. If PPR leagues, Agholor should be considered a flex play for your lineup. In standard leagues, you likely have better options for Agholor, so you should sit him.