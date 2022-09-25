Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots made waves by signing the top two free agent tight ends in the 2021 offseason. It was such a good move that neither tight end was able to rise up and they kind of cancel each other out. That trend has continued this season as Mac Jones has completed 42 passes for 465 yards, and neither Hunter Henry nor Jonnu Smith has taken a step forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Henry has been targeted four times and caught two of them for 20 yards. Smith has seen seven targets but only has three receptions for 33 yards. For perspective, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has 13 receptions for 150 yards, and Nelson Agholor has nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Start or sit in Week 3?

With neither tight end having a clear advantage over the other, it is hard to trust either Henry or Smith. If anything, they could be an intriguing DFS play. For fantasy football, though, you can sit both Henry and Smith this week.