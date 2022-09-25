 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing Bass Prog Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet) races through Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 17, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, September 25 with the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 334 laps and usually lasts around three and a half hours.

Kyle Larson is the reigning winner of this race and won last year in 3:42:54. Kyle Busch won in 2020 in a time of 3:42:14. That race was ominous as it took over three days to complete due to rain and persistent moisture on the track. Before that, Kevin Harvick had won three races in a row from 2017-2019.

Denny Hamlin heads into race week with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+600), Christopher Bell (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 EchoPark Automotive 500.

