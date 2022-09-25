 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway via live stream.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, exit pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Even though they will have to deal with near record-breaking temperatures, the NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. This will be the 18th time this race has been held, and it marks the beginning of the Group of 12 stage of the 2022 Cup Playoffs. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USA Network or Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. They’re followed by Chase Elliott at +900 and then Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Reddick at +1000.

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 live stream

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network/Peacock

STARTING LINEUP

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Brad Keselowski 6
2 Joey Logano 22
3 William Byron 24
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Michael McDowell 34
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Austin Dillon 3
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Daniel Suarez 99
11 Austin Cindric 2
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Chris Buescher 17
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
16 Ty Gibbs 23
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 Kyle Busch 18
19 Bubba Wallace 45
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
22 Christopher Bell 20
23 Kevin Harvick 4
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Aric Almirola 10
26 Noah Gragson 16
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Corey LaJoie 7
30 Chase Briscoe 14
31 Justin Haley 31
32 Ty Dillon 42
33 Garrett Smithley 15
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 Cody Ware 51

