How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

Even though they will have to deal with near record-breaking temperatures, the NASCAR Cup Series is in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25. This will be the 18th time this race has been held, and it marks the beginning of the Group of 12 stage of the 2022 Cup Playoffs. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USA Network or Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. They’re followed by Chase Elliott at +900 and then Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Reddick at +1000.

2022 EchoPark Automotive 500 live stream

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USA Network/Peacock

STARTING LINEUP