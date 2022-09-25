OJ Howard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will take on the Chicago Bears in hopes of securing their first win of the season. The Week 3 game is set to kick at 1 p.m. on Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago. Lovie Smith’s team will look to bounce back from a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2, when the Texans were unable to find the end zone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE OJ Howard

Howard is still adjusting to his new team’s offense, but he had a fantastic start in Week 1 when he scored two touchdowns while only playing 12 snaps and seeing two targets. While he’s fighting for playing time with Brevin Jordan and starter Pharoah Brown, Howard’s Week 2 performance was more like what we’d expect especially this early in the season. He saw only one target, which he caught for seven yards in the loss to the Broncos. His output from Week 1 seems more like a fluke since he only saw two targets, and you shouldn’t count on him being able to score — especially twice — from such a small amount of volume each week.

Start or sit in Week 3?

With Brevin Jordan (ankle) potentially sidelined for Week 3, Howard could see an increase in workload, but even in that case it still won’t likely be enough to warrant a start in your fantasy lineup. Leave Howard on the bench for Week 3.