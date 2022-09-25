Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in search of their first win of the season. Lovie Smith’s side is coming off a 16-9 road loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2, in which the offense failed to score any touchdowns. They’ll look to right the ship in Week 3 as kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday from Solider Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan hasn’t been able to make much of an impact for Houston’s offense, seeing just six targets through his first two games. He caught 2-of-4 in the loss to the Broncos, totaling three yards for just 2.3 PPR fantasy points. If you’re a manager who has rostered him in a standard league, he’s only been able to get you 0.8 points through the first two games of the season. Although the Texans’ offense struggled across the board in Denver, Jordan just didn’t see enough action to do much with what he was given, as Pharoah Brown played the majority of the snaps in Week 2. Jordan only saw 21 snaps while Brown played 43, which was a much different scenario from Week 1 when Jordan played 42 to Brown’s 45.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Jordan’s injury status should be monitored as he was questionable with an ankle injury coming into Week 2, but suffered another ankle injury in the loss to the Broncos. It’s not clear whether it’s the same injury or a separate incident. Regardless, even if he suits up, it’s best to leave Jordan on the bench or on waivers for Week 3, as he’s unlikely to move the needle much for any fantasy team.