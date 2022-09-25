Nico Collins start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are still in search of their first win of the season as they head on the road to face off against the Chicago Bears. The Texans are coming off a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos last week that saw the offense fail to find the end zone, but they’ll look to turn things around in Chicago. Kick is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins saw the second-most targets on the team in Week 2, with just one target less than Brandin Cooks. He caught 4-of-9 for 58 yards on the day, totaling 9.8 PPR fantasy points. It was a big step up from the season opener, when he caught 2-of-3 for 26 yards. The second-year wideout will hope to continue to see more of the target share heading into Week 3 in Chicago, but for now it seems that Davis Mills prefers Cooks as his go-to receiver.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Nobody can guarantee that Collins will see as much volume this week as he did in the loss to the Broncos, especially with Brandin Cooks still taking the majority of the targets. It’s probably safest to leave Collins on the bench in Week 3.