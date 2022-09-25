Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will look for their first win of the season when they travel to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 action on Sunday. Lovie Smith’s side is coming off a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2, where they failed to find the end zone all game long. They’ll hope to turn that around this week as kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks hauled in double digit targets for the second straight game as QB Davis Mills continues to make the 29-year-old receiver his favorite target. Cooks went 4-for-10 for 54 yards, totaling 9.4 PPR fantasy points on the day. It wasn’t as good of a performance for fantasy managers as Week 1, when he was able to rack up 15.2 points. With 22 targets under his belt through the first two games, it seems that he’ll continue to see plenty of volume in Week 3 and beyond.

Start or sit in Week 3?

While he still hasn’t found the end zone, Cooks is seeing enough volume coming his way from Mills that he should be worth putting him in your lineup. Start Cooks in Week 3.