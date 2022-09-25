Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are still in search of their first win of the season as they head on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field as they look to bounce back from a 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead didn’t log a single rushing attempt in Denver, as Lovie Smith made good on his plan to get rookie Dameon Pierce more involved. Unfortunately for Burkhead, it cut into his snap share drastically as he didn’t see much time on the field, playing just 21 snaps mainly as a pass catcher. Burkhead was able to catch two of his three targets for nine total yards, though, but didn’t see a carry throughout the entire contest. It was a game in which the whole Texans offense struggled, including Davis Mills, who failed to find the end zone and only racked up 177 passing yards.

Start or sit in Week 3?

With Pierce taking over the backfield last week, it remains to be seen if that will be Smith’s offensive plan going forward. Regardless, it’s best to leave Burkhead on the bench in Week 3.