Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will head out on the road again to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 action on Sunday. The Texans are coming off a 16-9 loss against the Broncos in Week 2, unable to find the end zone for the entire game. Still searching for their first win of the season, they’ll kick off against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce had a better showing in Week 2 than the season opener, totaling 69 yards from 15 carries. He also added eight yards by catching his one target on the day, totaling 7.7 fantasy points in standard leagues. It wasn’t the best performance from Pierce as the entire offense struggled in Denver, including QB Davis Mills, who fumbled twice and couldn’t find the end zone. It was promising for fantasy managers to see Pierce get an increased workload, seeing more snaps than Rex Burkhead in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The Bears don’t have the best rush defense and the Texans will look to take advantage of that vulnerability. Pierce could be a decent FLEX play with potential RB2-upside in Week 3 at Soldier Field.