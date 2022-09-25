Davis Mills start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will head on the road again to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 action on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field. The Texans are still searching for their first win of the season after opening with a 20-20 tie with the Colts, followed by a 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills struggled in Week 2, throwing 19-for-38 for 177 yards and no touchdowns in the loss to the Broncos. He ran the ball twice for just one yard and was attributed with two fumbles as well, though both were recovered by the Texans. His performance was good for just 7.2 fantasy points, which was a far cry from his Week 1 output that saw 15.5 fantasy points from 240 yards and two touchdown passes against the Colts.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Mills clearly has some work to do leading the offense down the field, but with how the Texans’ offense has been struggling, keep Mills on your bench for the time being as he’s not projected to even be in the top 25 QBs in Week 3.